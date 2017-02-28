Get the most gas mileage for your money

As of late February, gas has been running just under or at $2.00 a gallon in the Memphis area. According to the WMC Action News 5 Gas Tracker, that price is one of the lowest in the country.

According to consumer experts, there are a few ways you can improve your gas mileage. Those include cleaning out your trunk, checking your tire inflation and turning off your air-conditioning.

Wednesday morning on WMC Action News 5, we'll tell you the one gas-saving technique that law enforcement officers condemn as downright dangerous. We explain Wednesday morning on WMC Action News 5 starting at 4:30 a.m.

