Southwest Airlines to give St. Jude patients free flights

Southwest Airlines will be giving St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patients free flights into Memphis for treatment.

The flights are part of the Southwest Airlines Medical Transportation Grant Program (MTGP). With that program, the airline provides round trip tickets for patients and their families headed to certain hospitals.

For 2017, St. Jude is one of the hospitals included in the grant program. Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Arkansas Children's Hospital are also on the list. For a complete list, click here.

Southwest Airlines said it will provide more than $4 million worth of free transportation in 2017. St. Jude patients will receive $220,000 worth of complimentary air travel this year.

To date, more than $23.6 million in free transportation has been distributed in 40 unique cities in 25 states since the program’s inception in 2007.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.