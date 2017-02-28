Man arrested for trying to kidnap small child

Dyersburg Police Department arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a small child.

The young father managed to thwart the crime after he fought off the man who burst through a window and tried to take his daughter.

Police said Christopher Milligan, 33, broke a window at a home on Bishop Street on Monday in an attempt to remove a small child from the home. It's not the first time Milligan tried to take the child.

"All of a sudden the dude comes in with his hands like this, looking through the window, tore down the blinds," Chance Floyd said.

Floyd said Milligan, his neighbor, went through the glass window that was beside the child's bed where Floyd had just put 1-year-old Rylee down.

"He put his arms around her through the window and was trying to grab her, and I ran over there and I grabbed her, and I put her on the bed and I threw the bed sideways and kicked it away from her," Floyd said.

He said apparently Milligan thought Riley was his son.

"He was sitting there screaming, 'Give me my son, give me my son,'" Floyd said, telling the man it was his girl. "He said, 'You switched her body with his body.'"

Milligan's brother lives with him and he was the one to call police. The brother told Floyd that Milligan was on methamphetamine.

In a strange twist, Virginia Owens arrived at Milligan's first court appearance on Tuesday. She saaid she feared he had tried to kidnap her grandson, who is actually Milligan's son. His parents have custody of the boy.

"He said, 'I'm going to go back here and see about the baby for a minute.' He went back there and got him out," Owens said.

Then Owens said he took his son,

"He walked off and put him in his truck. He was high on meth," Owens said.

Rylee's mother, April, said she has taught her daughter a new name for her father.

"I make Rylee call her dad [..] her hero," April Clutts said.

Milligan is charged with aggravated burglary and criminal attempt to commit burglary. He has a $50,000 bond. His court appointed attorney asked for a mental evaluation.

