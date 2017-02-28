Gibson's donuts hiring an experienced cook

Gibson's is looking for a cook to join its kitchen staff (SOURCE: Gibson's Twitter)

Gibson's donuts is looking for someone who knows his/her way around a kitchen.

Gibson's posted on Twitter that the sweet treat delights center was looking to hire an experienced cook.

We are looking for an EXPERIENCED cook to join our amazing kitchen crew! pic.twitter.com/C0nBrTxXwy — Gibson's Donuts (@GibsonsDonuts) February 27, 2017

If you think you have what it takes to be a part of the Cheers of the donut world, give them a call at 901-682-8200 or stop by at 720 Mt. Moriah.

