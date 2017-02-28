Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run crash

A 49-year-old was indicted after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 24-year-old mother in February 2016.

Police said Walter Williams struck and killed Clarissa Rhodes on February 20, 2016, as she was crossing Hickory Hill Road in Southeast Memphis.

Investigators said Rhodes was struck and tossed into the air, striking another car. The second driver was not charged.

Williams was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and drunken driving in excess of .20.

