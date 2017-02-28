Tornado watch issued until 10 p.m. for parts of the Mid-South

The front will move through overnight and into tomorrow morning.

National Weather Service issued a TORNADO WATCH for parts of the WMC Action News 5 viewing area until 10 p.m.

The following counties in East Arkansas are part of the tornado watch: St. Francis County, Mississippi County, Crittenden County, Phillips County, Lee County, Craighead county, Cross County, and Poinsett County.

At this time, strong to severe storms are making their way through eastern Kansas and western Missouri. These extend south into Oklahoma as well. The storms will approach areas northwest of Memphis and the metro between 6 and 11 p.m. These are ahead of the main line (the front) and could quickly become severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

Remember: A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado-producing storms to develop.

The second round moves through the Mid-South overnight into early Wednesday morning. The timing on this will be from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. While some of these storms along the front could become severe, many areas will see heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and gusty winds. The tornado threat isn't zero for Memphis, but it is on the low side.

