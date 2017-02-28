Peabody and Chez Philippe bring home Four-Star awards

A Memphis landmark received accolades this week when Forbes Travel Guide announced its Global Star Ratings.

The Peabody Memphis, along with its signature restaurant, Chez Philippe, both received Four Stars.

The Peabody is among one of only three hotels in Tennessee, and one of only 478 in the world, to receive the honor.

Additionally, Chez Philippe is one of only 176 Four-Star restaurants in the world and one of only five in the state.

More than 500 criteria are used by professional inspectors to evaluate hotels and restaurants for the Global Star Ratings.

