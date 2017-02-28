Transgender rally held in Overton Park

People gathered in Overton Park on Tuesday to rally for transgender equality.

OUTMemphis said the protest took place because Tennessee State Legislature is considering bills that, if passed, would cause significant harm to transgender children, teens, and adults.

"Use the bathroom according to the gender on their birth certificates," Kayla Gore said of the bill. "Here in Tennessee, we are not allowed to change the gender on our birth certificates. [Which] almost puts us in a situation that forces us to go to a bathroom that doesn't identify with our gender expression."

