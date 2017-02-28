Meet the residents of the Baddour Center - John Roy

"Well, I've been here since 2016. And actually, I love it here." says Rachael Bonner. Rachael is another one of the residents here at The Baddour Center.

Meet John Roy, he's one of the residents who work and learn at Senatobia's Baddour Center.

Jon is 35 years old and one of the dance participants in The Baddour Center's Dancing for Our Stars.

"God gave me a good talent, the talent I want, to become a popular dancer," says John.

John is a pretty bust man. John has participated in Dancing for Our Stars for the past three years now, works with Heart and Motion at the center, and sings with The Miracles Choir.

You could say music is in his blood.

"One of my favorite singers is Garth Brooks."

He'll tell you that "If Tomorrow Never Comes" is one of his favorite songs.

John is just one of 143 full time residents at The Baddour Center. The facility, started in 1978, provides a 120 acre facility for adults with intellectual needs. The residents learn job and social skills, develop their talents in one of a variety of art programs, and live in group homes to provide a sense of independence.

"We teach them money management skills, we take them off campus to Walmart and shopping in our community, that way we can

teach them all kinds of skills." said Community Engagement Director Jenny Hurt.

All one needs to do is spend just a few minutes on campus and meet these residents to see it's not just work and education, these residents like to have fun as well.

Residents like John Roy hope "One day, in the future, I will be the best dancer in the world."

