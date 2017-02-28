Mac's Burgers closes, to be replaced with Mulan - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mac's Burgers closes, to be replaced with Mulan

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Mac’s Burgers in East Memphis has closed.

The restaurant will be soon replaced with Mulan Asian Bistro.

A sign on the door announced plans for Mulan to open in May at the Audubon Place shopping center near Target.

Mulan currently has two locations in Collierville and Cooper-Young.

