Students walkout at Kingsbury High to protest racism, promote equality

Nearly 100 students participated in a planned peaceful walkout at Kingsbury High School on Tuesday.

The students said they wanted to spread the word that even though they are teenagers, they refuse to be silent during this presidency.

"We're all together and we're going to work for change," SGT president Kaylen Freeman said.

Students came together to fight for equality and unity for everyone.

"We're just tired of all the racism that goes around in this city, country, and the world," student organizer Oscar Rodriquez said.

Organizers said there was an assembly Tuesday morning and mentors from Latino Memphis were also there.

"We all came together and we shared stories about being minorities," Freeman said.

They were given a chance to discuss the recent immigration policies, the travel ban, and even the Black Lives Matter movement.

"A lot of people at Kingsbury are undocumented students, immigrants, and we're saying that we are there to protect them," Freeman said.

"We wanted to spread out the word that we're not alone and we won't stay quiet through this time," Rodriquez said.

Organizers said more peaceful events are planned at the school in order to fight for equality for all people.

Kingsbury released a statement on the event, saying:

Students at Kingsbury High School conducted a peaceful demonstration during the school day today. We respect students’ freedom of expression; however, as educators, we are committed to help them be productive and voice their opinions without being disruptive or missing valuable instructional time. No matter what challenges students may be dealing with, schools are a safe place where teachers care about their education and well-being.

