Horn Lake PD believes 5 of 7 weekend burglaries are related

Horn Lake Police Department said several recent burglaries in the city are related.

From home break-ins to cars ransacked, North Mississippi investigators said criminals hit five locations in a matter of hours.

One grandmother said she's not afraid and there's a reason why.

Horn Lake police officers said seven burglaries happened from overnight Saturday to Sunday evening.

"Crime has taken an upswing," resident Robert Perrealt said.

Burglaries were reported on the following streets: Carroll, KuyKendall, Louden, and DeSoto Cove, as well as multiple crimes on Forest Gate.

One neighbor said she's prepared to go above and beyond to protect her property and her life.

"I mean business," Robbye Sing said.

Swing said she uses a 20 gauge shotgun for protection.

"I've worked for everything I got, and they're not coming in here and taking anything I've got," Sing said.

She wants criminals to know she's ready to fight to protect her home.

However, police said arming yourself should be a last resort.

"Someone coming in your window, coming through the door, forcing themselves into your house, yes, as a homeowner, you have to do what you have to do to protect yourself and your property," Lt. Nikki Lamphere of Horn Lake Police Department said.

Lt. Lamphere wants to emphasize that most of these burglaries could have been prevented by simply locking doors and windows.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to call DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477. There is a $1,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.