Stanton bids farewell to the U.S. Attorney's office

Tuesday marked the final day in office for United States Attorney Edward Stanton.

After almost seven years at the top federal prosecutor for the Western District of Tennessee, Stanton walked out of the door for the final time Tuesday.

When you enter the double doors at the office, a wall filled with some faces you may recognize greets you: David Kustoff, Veronica F. Coleman, but Edward Stanton's hangs as the first African-American man to hold the office.

As an appointee of former President Barack Obama, Stanton said he was not resigning because of President Donald Trump.

"There were some opportunities that presented itself in the private sector and after speaking with my family and taking a strong look and being prayerful, this was the right time to transition," Stanton said.

Born and raised in Memphis, Stanton said he is proud of how he is leaving the office.

"One of the first times in the last six years we are at our full compliment of prosecutors and support staff," Stanton said.

He also launched the Western District of Tennessee's Civil Rights Unit which also prosecutes sex traffic cases.

"This is a huge problem not only here, but across the country," Stanton said. "I'm proud of the fact that we remain one of the leaders of the 94 U.S. Attorneys offices."

