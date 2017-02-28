Young boy steals woman's purse outside Walgreens

A woman reports that her purse was snatched while she was leaving a Walgreens on Monday.

The victim told Memphis Police that she was exiting the Walgreens on Highland Street and Summer Avenue when a young boy grabbed her purse.

According to police, the boy pulled the woman's wallet and money from her purse, and proceeded to drop it and run.

The victim told police that neither the Walgreens employees nor security offered to help.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.