Miniature Frederick Douglass captures the heart of thousands

Gerzell Brooks was surprised when an adorable picture of her two-year-old son went viral.

Brayden Bell, Brooks' son, went to school on Friday dressed as Frederick Douglass in honor of Black History Month.

"My son has a lot of hair and when the school informed me last week that the children were to come to school dressed as someone for Black History Month," Brooks said, "I automatically thought of Frederick Douglass."

The image of the miniature Frederick Douglass went viral, and has received recognition by multiple celebrities and retweet hundreds of times, even getting the attention of Fredrick Douglass National Park Service:

Very handsome young man as Frederick Douglass! https://t.co/i8vmGtg37A — Frederick Douglass (@FredDouglassNPS) February 25, 2017

One of Brooks' favorite comments was a quote from Douglass himself: "It is easier to build strong children than repair broken men."

