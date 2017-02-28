Eleven time Grammy nominee Charlie Wilson coming to Memphis

Eleven-time Grammy nominee, Charlie Wilson, is currently on his "In It To Win It" Tour, following the release of his album, which bears this same name and will be coming to the FedExForum on March 5.

The album hit #7 on the Billboard chart, and on this tour Wilson is accompanied by Fantasia and Johnny Gill. In addition to having his album reach the #7 spot, Wilson has had eight #1 singles and was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album in 2013.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will start at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.