Burglar smashes through glass door at Metro PCS

Memphis police are searching for the person who smashed through a glass door at Metro PCS and tried to take some merchandise from inside on February 26.

Police said someone smashed through the door just before 4 a.m. at Metro PCS in the 600 block of South Highland Avenue.

The burglar was captured on surveillance video.

No arrests have been made and if you have any information on the person responsible for this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.