3 wanted for robbery that left cashier wounded

Memphis Police Department is seeking three men accused of robbing a convenience store.

The robbery happened at Kwik Shop on E. Person Avenue.

Police said the three entered the store in attempt to purchase items with hoods over their faces. The victim said one of the men kicked the door behind the counter while the other two stole a large amount of cash and other items from the store.

The victim suffered bruises and abrasions from being attacked, according to police.

The first suspect is described as approximately 5’10” to 6’0” tall, dark skin, between 20 -25 years of age with a slim build. This suspect was wearing a navy and light blue Under Armour brand pull-over with an orange logo along with dark pants and dark colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as approximately 5’7” tall, dark skin, approximately 18-22 years of age with a slim build. This suspect was wearing a red pull-over hoodie and dark jeans.

The third suspect is described as approximately 5’7” tall, dark skin, approximately 18-22 years of age with a slim build. This suspect was wearing a maroon colored pull-over with the logo Alabama written across the front along with short pants and black air force one tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

