Grizzlies dismantle Suns 130-112

On a night when Memphis Grizzlies Forward Zach Randolph is honored by the NBA as it's Community Assist Award Earner for January, the team was out to turn the rest of the year into a sweet postseason reward.

Z-BO was honored in a pre-game ceremony before Tuesday night's contest against the Suns. The NBA and Kaiser-Permanent donated $10,000 to the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation in his honor.

As far as action in the game, it was physical from the start. Public Enemy #1 Devin Booker of the Suns gets tangled up with Vince Carter. Carter has enough and bats Booker to the Deck.

It's a continuation of Bad Blood between these two teams that's been going on since Booker came into the league last year. The Refs take a full five minutes to decide what to do, then eject Carter.

But the play served to ignite the Grizzlies. Trailing 18-11, Memphis turned it on.

Mike Conley is on fire against the Suns all season, relentless from the wings and in the paint. He scored a game-high 29 points.

Marc Gasol was unconscious beyond the arc. 5-5 for Big Spain and 28 points.

Zach Randolph takes care of business in the post and elsewhere, 23 for Z-BO.

Grizz put up their most points this season in lopsided victory, final score 130-112.

The Grizzlies, now 36-25, next play at the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night.

