CBU basketball advances to the GSC semifinals

The Christian Brothers University Bucs used a 12-2 run midway through the second half to open an 11 point lead, and they held on for a 65-64 win over West Florida on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the VisitSpaceCoast.com Gulf South Conference Tournament.

The Bucs advance to Saturday night's semifinals against No. 16 Valdosta State at 5 p.m. The GSC's regular season champion defeated North Alabama 115-94 in another Tuesday night quarterfinal. Saturday's other semifinal features third-seeded Delta State against second-seeded Alabama Huntsville.

