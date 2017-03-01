3rd suspect charged with killing 15-year-old at party

A third person has been arrested in the murder of a 15-year-old at a house party.

Vernon Houston, 19, is charged with killing 15-year-old Terrance Maxwell at a home on Blue Wing Street.

The shooting happened January 21 around 10 p.m. A witnesses said several people inside a car yelled "Grape Street" while driving past the house. The people in the car then fired shots at the house.

Maxwell and another teenager were shot. Both were taken to the hospital where Maxwell died. The other teenager is recovering from his injuries.

Memphis Police Department arrested Marcellus Williams and Marquez Banks earlier in February. Both are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Houston turned himself in to investigators on February 28. He told officers he was in the car that drove past the house and fired shots from inside the vehicle.

Houston is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

