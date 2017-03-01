How Mid-South property taxes rank nationwide

WalletHub.com released a study comparing property taxes around the country, and as expected both Tennessee and Arkansas enjoyed lower rates than most, while Mississippi’s property tax on automobiles elevated them somewhat.



The average American household spends $2,149 on property taxes for their homes each year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and residents of the 27 states with vehicle property taxes shell out another $402. The National Tax Lien Association finds that roughly $11.8 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year.



With Washington, D.C. included, below are the ten places with the lowest average property taxes in the country:

Hawaii Alabama Louisiana Delaware Washington, D.C. South Carolina West Virginia Colorado Wyoming Arkansas

Tennessee placed 13th on this list, and Mississippi was 15th. However, Mississippi has the 3rd highest property tax rate on vehicles. Combining the two taxes, Mississippi would d rop to 19th on an overall list of average property tax liability.



WalletHub also compared so-called “red states” to “blue states” (as defined by the 2016 presidential election), and found that red states impose lower real estate property taxes than blue states.



To see the complete rankings, click here.

