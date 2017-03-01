Residents: Lightning strike sparked house fire

Fire sparked at a house in Southaven, MS, on Wednesday and neighbors believe lightning could be responsible for the flames.

Firefighters rushed to Thornberry Cove in the Roseberry subdivision near the intersection of Getwell Road and Church Road.

"God was watching out for us. We weren't home. It's just stuff," said Jessica Watts, who lives in the house with her husband and two children. "The room upstairs is pretty messed up. The water coming down is what caused the most damage."

Southaven firefighters were able to act fast enough to save the family's wedding pictures and dog.

Watts said everything else can be replaced.

