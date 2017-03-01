Holly Bobo case delayed until July, moved to Hardin County

The judge presiding over the Holly Bobo murder case decided to move the trial to Hardin County and delay it until July 10.

Bobo was a young nursing student who was abducted from her home in Parsons, TN, on April 13, 2011. Her body was found three years later.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the judge granted a motion to continue the case. The motion is being kept under seal.

The judge said he decided to postpone from the original April trial date because it fell on Easter and the anniversary of Bobo's abduction. Since the trial will be held in Hardin County, all future hearings will be held there, too.

Jury selection will be held on April 3.

According to the judge, 500 jury summons have been sent out. All potential jurors will have to return the questionnaire by late March.

