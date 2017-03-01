1 in custody following robbery, police chase

This is the suspect in the back of a police car. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

One person is in custody following a Dollar Tree robbery and a police chase through the streets of Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said Isaiah Walker pulled a gun on a Dollar Tree employee around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the store on Lamar Avenue.

The store's employee said Walker was shoplifting before he pulled out a gun and threatened the employee.

Walker then ran out of the store, got into his SUV, and drove off.

Police officers started chasing him. They spent about 30 minutes chasing him through Memphis before they captured him on David Street and Barron Avenue.

Before police caught up with him, Walker bailed out of his SUV and ran behind several homes.

One of the people in the homes said Walker made a brazen request of him.

"The guy pops out from the front of the house and said 'I'll pay one of y'all to drive me up the street,' and I was like, 'Nah,'" Mario Griffin said.

"He had a phone, and he wanted to know what address was this and what street was this, and he was trying to call for help," Timothy Higgs said. "It sounded like he said 'Momma' or something like that trying to get away."

Memphis Police Department said Walker faces the following charges: aggravated assault, evading arrest, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, theft of property of $1,000 or less.

