City Hall releases updated ‘blacklist’

Dozens of people have been put on the “City Hall blacklist,” a list that requires everyone on it to have an escort through City Hall.

The City of Memphis is being sued over the controversial list of people who required an escort inside City Hall.

A group dedicated to helping Memphis fast food and homecare workers improve their wages and working conditions filed a lawsuit against Memphis.

Several names on Memphis City Hall's so-called "blacklist" have been removed and a new protocol for adding names to the list has been created.

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings said many names were added to the list in error and those names have since been removed.

The new list removed activists from the list. The remaining names are former employees and people with criminal backgrounds.

Read the list in its entirety below:

The list has been a point of contention between some Memphis citizens and the city's leadership.

"It was done in error. It was an internal document," Rallings said. "The security book is not politically motivated."

City leaders said the list was not a "blacklist," but a security list. Anyone on the list would need an escort to get into Memphis City Hall.

However, many people never knew they were even on a list and some groups say the list was created through illegal surveillance.

"We are going to do the best that we can to review our practices and make sure that we are following the best practices in dealing with any particular incident that comes up," Rallings said.

Two lawsuits have since been filed against the city after WMC Action News 5 uncovered and reported on the list.

Rallings addressed the second lawsuit against the city on Wednesday, stating that no surveillance was being done. It acknowledged the names added to the list were due to an error and not politically motivated.

City of Memphis is expected to file a response to the first lawsuit, as well as release a new list, presumably with fewer names on it.

Memphis Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen released the following statement about the first lawsuit:

“The City of Memphis is aware of the lawsuit but has not been served. However, based on what we know about the allegations made in the complaint, we do not believe the lawsuit has any merit.”

