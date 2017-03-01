ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: 6 products with big savings in M - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: 6 products with big savings in March

ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: 6 products with big savings in March

MEMPHIS, TN (NBC) -

The first day of March just gave us six product categories expected to yield deep discounts this month, according to Consumer Reports.

CR said the categories are:

* Digital Cameras. Smart phone camera quality and competition have digital camera prices plummeting, according to the magazine's expert.

* Exercise Equipment. Especially ellipticals and treadmills.

* Interior Paint.

* Sound Bar Speakers.

* Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms.

* Boxed Chocolates.

Click here for more details!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly