ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: 6 products with big savings in March

The first day of March just gave us six product categories expected to yield deep discounts this month, according to Consumer Reports.

CR said the categories are:

* Digital Cameras. Smart phone camera quality and competition have digital camera prices plummeting, according to the magazine's expert.

* Exercise Equipment. Especially ellipticals and treadmills.

* Interior Paint.

* Sound Bar Speakers.

* Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms.

* Boxed Chocolates.

