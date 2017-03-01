Tree crashes down on home, traps man inside trailer

As heavy rain, hail, and wind made its way through the Mid-South early Wednesday morning, several counties experienced damage, some of which led to classes being canceled.

Winds reaching 70 miles per hour sent trampolines flying and trees falling in Arkansas early Wednesday morning.

A fallen tree trapped a man inside his home in Tyronza, which is in Poinsett County, around 4:30 a.m. Despite destroying his mobile home, Richard Snow walked away without any scratches or injuries.

"The trailer was shaking and then boom," said Snow, who was sleeping when the intense rain and winds snapped the tree.

"When we arrived, the gentleman was standing at the window inside the house," Tyronza Fire Chief David Wood said.

The fire department, along with help from neighbors, freed Snow through that same window.

"I'm pretty lucky. If I had been back there in the back room or if I had a bed in the back room, it could have been over with," Snow said.

Snow said he will rebuild and stay in Tyronza, but now has a new perspective on life.

