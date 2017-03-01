Accused serial rapist pleads guilty to another 2010 rape

A convicted rapist pleaded guilty to another rape on Wednesday.

James Earl Ratliff, 46, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for an aggravated rape he committed in 2010. He pleaded guilty to another rape that happened in February of the same year.

Ratliff was scheduled to go on trial for the rape of a woman in South Memphis, but chose to plead guilty. As a result of his plea, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In 2010, a woman was walking along Elvis Presley Boulevard, near Kerr Avenue, when Ratliff offered her a ride. When she accepted the ride, Ratliff took her to a secluded area and raped her at gunpoint.

A jury acquitted Ratliff of another rape last year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.