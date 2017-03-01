Your input could change the Memphis Riverfront

City of Memphis is asking for your help to change the riverfront.

Mayor Jim Strickland’s Riverfront Task Force released an online survey to start gathering community input for the re-envisioning of our Memphis Riverfront.



Anyone who is interested in the future of the riverfront is welcome to take the survey. The survey will be open for the next few months for feedback.

Questions include:

“How often do you visit the riverfront?” and “What would make you want to go to the riverfront more often?”



Chaired by Alan Crone, Special Counsel to Mayor Strickland, the Task Force is a 16-member group that will work to develop a dynamic new vision for the city's riverfront.

The group is working with Studio Gang Architects to develop actionable recommendations for the vision of our riverfront.

