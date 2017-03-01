Man with 6 prior felonies sentenced to 60 years for rape

A Memphis man with six prior felonies and two pending cold-case rape trials on his record was handed a lengthy sentence Wednesday.

Jacquet Moore, 45, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the aggravated rape of a woman that took place 16 years ago in Whitehaven.

Moore was convicted of the aggravated rape during a trial in December.

The new sentence will run consecutively with his current sentence, causing the no-parole sentence to begin in 2020, which is when his current sentence ends.

Moore has two additional cold-case rape trials pending and a jury acquitted him of a fourth rape case last year.

In December, he was convicted of raping a 32-year-old woman in his car on January 23, 2000 after he abducted her at gunpoint on Brooks Road.

