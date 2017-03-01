Car crashes into 2 utility poles, police search for occupants - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car crashes into 2 utility poles, police search for occupants

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A car crashed into two utility poles, forcing officers to temporarily close part of Watkins Street near Chelsea Avenue. 

Police officers set up crime scene tape and appeared to be trying to locate the driver and passenger who were in the car when it crashed.

