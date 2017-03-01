Free website helps Mid-South law enforcement capture criminals

Identity theft and credit card fraud are on the rise, but Mid-South law enforcement groups are working together so that you can help solve some crimes.

When criminals put your cards in the ATM, they're often caught on surveillance video. The problem is identifying the person captured on that surveillance video.

A new website, IDThisPerson.com, is helping Shelby County Sheriff's Office catch criminals accused of credit card fraud and identity theft, issues investigators say are becoming an epidemic.

“It's bad all across the country and it's really bad here in Memphis,” Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner said.

Here is how it works:

Law enforcement agencies sign up and post surveillance pictures of alleged criminals caught in the act of using stolen credit cards or stealing from retail stores. The public can then identify the suspect by sending an anonymous tip from anywhere in the country.

Departments in 24 states use the website. The listings for within 50 miles of Memphis are practically endless, but does the site get results?

“Have you been successful using this site?" WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther asked.

“We have,” Chief Deputy Bonner said. “We've had about a 10 percent success rate."

Ten percent might seem small, but SCSO said the results keep pouring in.

“Matter of fact, I just spoke to the sergeant about it. He posted a couple pictures just last week and we received two tips already," Bonner said.

The best part for the sheriff's office is that it's free for them to post photos of the people they're looking for right now. Plus, the website has the power to reduce its deputies' workload.

“We don't spend any of the taxpayers money to upload pictures," Bonner said.

So, Shelby County Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out.

“Please take a look at it,” Bonner said. “We're doing all we can and we hope that the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County will help us help them.”

The more people who see these photos, the more likely these suspected criminals will be put behind bars.

Memphis Police Department said it is not using IDThisPerson.com at this time.

