A Better Mid-South: Cancer survivor wins Conway Cares contest

Editorial by WMC Action News 5 General Manager Tracey Rogers:

This week, John Conway, founder of Conway Services and Conway Cares, announced the winner of a free heating and air conditioning system.

Kyle and Abby Richins are the winners of this contest. Conway Services will install new heating and air conditioning system at her home free of charge.

Abby was a St. Jude patient as a child and is a cancer survivor. Conway explained why it was so important for the Richins to have a working HVAC system.

"She had some health issues she explained to us when we were out that day...she couldn't even stay in her home with the heat--during the summer months," Conway said.

Conway Cares is doing its part to make this A Better Mid-South.

