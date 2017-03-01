Mother of bullied teen pleads for something to be done

The attack of a young girl bullied and beaten was caught on camera and her age alone makes the video difficult to watch.

Still, the child's mother said it's not just the physical attacks that are difficult for her to stomach.

"Something has to be done," Anitra Neely said.

Neely's daughter attends Georgian Hills Middle School and was caught on camera getting beaten last Wednesday as she was walking home from school.

"When I send her out to the school, I feel like someone at the school should be protecting her," Neely said.

The mother also showed pictures of her daughter's bruised eye and injuries to her face. They're all a result, according to the mother, of her daughter being bullied at school.

"Tuesday night I woke up to her crying," Neely said.

The next day is when the incident on camera happened.

The mother said several kids had made a Facebook meme making fun of the girl and picking on her at school.

"I did call the school Wednesday to inform the school what was going on and what was going to happen that day and apparently they didn't do anything about it," Neely said.

Neely said she knows her daughter is not the only one.

"It's sad. It hurts me," Neely said.

Shelby County Schools' bullying police reads, in part, "student harassment, intimidating, bullying, or cyberbullying will not be tolerated." The policy states a student could face up to suspension or expulsion if necessary.

Neely knows the dangers of kids who are bullied and her plea is for something to be done.

"I rather have a child here walking this earth doing what she needs to do than having to bury a child," Neely said.

SCS released a statement saying they take all reports of bullying seriously. They also have trained staff members at schools to help address bullying.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.