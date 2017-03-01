Shelby County set to temporarily fill House seat vacated by Mark Lovell

An elected Tennessee state representative resigned his position just a month and a half after starting it.

Resignation of state representative could have high price tag for taxpayers

Shelby County Board of Commissioners set a date to temporarily fill Mark Lovell's vacated House of Representatives seat.

Lovell resigned his seat in the House of Representatives in February amid allegations of misconduct.

Shelby County Board of Commissioners will appoint a replacement to fill Lovell's seat until a special election can be held.

The Board is accepting applications for those interested in being appointed to the position. The applications will be available March 21-27.

Interviews will be scheduled for March 29 and the appointment for the vacant position will be held April 3 during the regularly scheduled County Commission business meeting.

There will still need to be a special election held to permanently fill the seat for the rest of Lovell's term in office. The date for that special election has not been scheduled yet.

