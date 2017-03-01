Shelby County set to temporarily fill House seat vacated by Mark - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shelby County set to temporarily fill House seat vacated by Mark Lovell

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Mark Lovell (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) Mark Lovell (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County Board of Commissioners set a date to temporarily fill Mark Lovell's vacated House of Representatives seat.

Lovell resigned his seat in the House of Representatives in February amid allegations of misconduct.

Shelby County Board of Commissioners will appoint a replacement to fill Lovell's seat until a special election can be held.

The Board is accepting applications for those interested in being appointed to the position. The applications will be available March 21-27.

Interviews will be scheduled for March 29 and the appointment for the vacant position will be held April 3 during the regularly scheduled County Commission business meeting.

There will still need to be a special election held to permanently fill the seat for the rest of Lovell's term in office. The date for that special election has not been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly