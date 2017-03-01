Prominent Memphis attorney Art Horne arrested for aggravated rape, aggravated assault

A prominent Memphis attorney accused of aggravated rape and assault went to court Thursday.

Attorney Art Horne was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated rape and aggravated assault.

Horne's law partner, Murray Wells, said Horne is innocent.

"This is a gross overcharge. We believe Art Horne is completely innocent and justice will be served," Wells said.

According to the police affidavit, officers responded to a 911 call in the 1500 block of Estate Drive. A woman told officers that she and her ex-boyfriend, Arthur Horne, were inside of the home when a verbal argument broke out. She said the argument then turned physical.

The victim told officers Horne punched and strangled her.

The affidavit said after he strangled her, Horne raped her and caused injuries to her face, neck, and arms.

The woman was taken to the Rape Crisis Center where a sexual assault kit was taken.

Criminal Court Judge Gerald Skahan set Horne's bond at $75,000 and ordered GPS monitoring. Horne was released on bond early Thursday morning.

