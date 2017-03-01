Church responds to busy lives with 'Ashes to Go' for Lent

Rev. Neil Raman blesses a man in Memphis and marks him with ashes during 'Ashes to Go' (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent for many Christians this week.

While churches filled with Christians seeking to kick start Lent off with an Ash Wednesday Mass or service, one church went to the people in Memphis.

Calvary Episcopal Church took to downtown Memphis and refused to let busy schedules prevent them from reaching out to people with "Ashes to Go".

Reverend Neil Raman blessed people from all walks of life, including a Memphis police officer.

"We should be going out into the world and saying we have something to offer, something to say, we have a message of love we want you to hear and we care enough to come find you," Raman said.

The church said this year marks its fifth year offering "Ashes to Go" in response to increasingly busy lives.

Lent started Wednesday and runs through April 13. It's a time of fasting, abstinence, prayer, and almsgiving for Christians as they reflect on the betrayal and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

