10-year-old shot in the head said the shooter should apologize

A 10-year-old girl, who was shot in her living room, is out of the hospital and doing well, according to the girl's mother.

10-year-old 'feels good' after being shot in the head last week

A Mid-South 10-year-old is refusing to let a gunshot wound slow her down as she looks forward to playing with her friends and enjoying her favorite activities once again.

"I would like to go to the skating rink, go to the Main Event," Vynnitra Dobbs said.

Skating and fun at the Main Event are a few of the things Dobbs wants to do now that she is recovering after being shot in the head two and a half weeks ago. But, she's still not able to return to school just yet.

"I have headaches," she said.

But, she said the headaches are not bad.

Dobbs goes to therapy once a week. The therapy will last for six more months.

"I exercise and they ask questions," Dobbs said.

She hasn't seen any of her friends since she was shot in the living room of her family's apartment at Goodwill Village. But, that may change soon.

"I want to hug them and play with them," Dobbs said.

William Gregory is charged in the shooting of Dobbs. He is accused of shooting into the apartment where Vynnitra's father believes the bullet was meant for him. He said Gregory told him he didn't belong in North Memphis.

"They should be locked up and shouldn't see the light of day," Dobbs said.

She also wants something from the culpit.

"You should apologize to me for what you did," Dobbs said.

