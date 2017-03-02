Tigers close home portion of schedule

The final home game of the season for the Memphis Tigers is Thursday night at FedExForum when the University of Memphis hosts Tulane.

It's senior night for three players: transfers Christian Lessee and Chad Backhoe, and local product Jake McDowell.

A former walk on from Christian Brothers High School, McDowell, the son of Tiger star Hank McDowell, spent most of his Memphis career cheering on his teammates from the bench, but has used his limited minutes doing the dirty work trying to help Memphis win.

"I think once I actually run onto the floor, those last five minutes or whatever it is, I think it's going to hit me," McDowell said. "Like, 'oh crap, it's my last time running out.'"

"It's been great coaching him, because he's like a coach," head coach Tubby Smith said. "He has a great feel and great understanding of the game. Played well in the game against Houston, so I was impressed."

Tipoff for the Tigers and Tulane on senior night is 8 p.m. Thursday at FedExForum.