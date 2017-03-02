Southaven officer injured chasing theft suspect

A Southaven officer was injured while chasing a theft suspect early Thursday morning.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said a man tried to steal a printer from Walmart in Southaven.

Southaven Police Department said around 1 a.m., the man tried to push a cart with a white Hewlett Packard box through the doors of the store when the alarm went off. An officer tried to stop him, but he took off running and got into a car, hitting the officer with the door of his car.

As he tried to drive away from the store, he rammed a few cars, including two Southaven Police Department cars and two DeSoto County Sheriff's Office cars.

"The guns were pulled," witness Emily Combs said. "So first thing, we're freaking out. There are so many pedestrians in and out of Walmart. You never know."

The officer was injured when he fell to the ground, but the injuries were minor and he did not need medical treatment.

The suspect eventually crashed on Interstate 55 and was taken into custody.

"Like the cop was saying, he's got charges upon charges," witness Tiffany Wilson said. "And he could've paid ten cents for a sheet of paper at the local library instead of trying to steal a hundred dollar printer. That $100 cost him more than $100."

The suspect was later identified as 46-year-old Oliver Houston Peyton from Memphis.

Peyton is charged with shoplifting, aggravated assault on an officer, simple assault on an officer, felony fleeing, and several traffic-related charges.

