Missing 16-year-old found safe

Missing 16-year-old found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Anthony Tate (Source: MPD) Anthony Tate (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for a 16-year-old who never came home from school Wednesday.

Family members said Anthony Tate is the nephew of slain police officer Martoiya Lang.

Family members said he had been found safe Thursday morning.

