Experts discuss what to buy and what to avoid in March

As the calendar turns to March, and we look forward to the end of winter, here’s your monthly list of which things are cheapest to buy at this time of the year, as well as some things to avoid purchasing in March.

DealNews.com pointed out that post-Valentine candy should be on sale, as stores look to move overstocked holiday items. If that's not enough for your sweet tooth, Godiva chocolates is offering free shipping on orders over $25.

March is also the beginning of discount season on winter sporting gear, and although prices will be the lowest in the summertime, buying now still should save you 20 percent and the choices will be more plentiful--perfect for taking advantage of a late-season ski trip. And ski resorts should also be heavily discounted this month!

NerdWallet.com said many major retailers will discount St. Patrick’s Day essentials in the days leading up to March 17; last year Amazon and J.C.Penney did so, for example.

They also said this is a great time to purchase tax software, with retailers like Dell and Staples already having sales.

When it comes to groceries, good buys won’t only be found at bulk stores--they’ll be in supermarkets too. March is National Frozen Food Month, so look for printable coupons for local grocery stores, and check social media sites. Specifically, March 19 is National Poultry Day, and March 20 is National Ravioli Day.

The approach of spring often prods retailers to put gardening equipment on sales, according to TipHero.com. Look for discounts on things like rakes, shovels, and hoes in stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot.

March is right in between major vacation seasons (which are popular times to buy new luggage), so now is a good time to shop for luggage while prices are lower.

This year’s models of golf clubs are hitting stores, so golf shops will be trying to push older models out by discounting them.

Seasonal produce includes avocados, grapefruit, guavas, lemons, limes, oranges, strawberries, tangerines, artichokes, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, cauliflower, collards, parnsips, and potatoes could also go on sale soon.



As for what to avoid, NerdWallet.com advises that you wait on furniture and appliances--they recommend waiting for Memorial Day sales in May.

Now is also not the best time to purchase spring clothing, as the selling season has just begun and prices are always highest at the beginning of a season. But if your favorite store still has winter clothing on sale, now is an excellent time to buy.

DealNews.com said, despite what you might think post-Valentine’s Day, now is not a good time to buy lingerie. They recommended waiting until June and July--that’s when Victoria’s Secret unveils its famed Semi-Annual Sale. They also noted that other retailers like Soma, Maidenform, Aerie, and Bare Necessities had excellent markdowns last summer as well.

