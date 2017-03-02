Property manager convicted of robbing tenant

A property manager was convicted of beating and robbing a tenant at his rooming house.

Bradley Henderson, 32, is convicted of aggravated robbery.

According to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, Henderson and the victim were arguing after the victim did not pay the previous week's $60 rent. The tenant said he had to leave the room because he had bed bugs.

The tenant said Henderson started punching him, then hit him in the head with a knife handle.

Henderson then reached into the victim's pocket and took out a cell phone, $750, and an EBT card.

The tenant was taken to the hospital with a broken nose, black eyes, and several cuts.

Henderson will be sentenced March 24.

