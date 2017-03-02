Keep Calm and #CarrieOn: Carrie Anderson's fight against breast cancer

Carrie on the day of her biopsy (Source: Carrie Anderson)

Former WMC Action News 5 sports anchor Carrie Anderson may not be on the air anymore, but she's still very close to our hearts.

That's why when we got the news that Carrie is battling breast cancer, we were heart broken. Carrie was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in February 2017.

However, in her typical fashion, Carrie fighting back with spunk, wit, and a few choice words.

Though she is just starting her journey, Carrie's spirits are high. As she fights, you're invited to follow her blog, Keep Calm and #CarrieOn, and show your support.

We're rooting for you, Carrie!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.