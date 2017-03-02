TN Rep. Cohen calls for Attorney General Sessions' resignation

Congressman Steve Cohen called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign amid reports that Sessions may have met with the Russian ambassador twice during the 2016 presidential campaign. Earlier Thursday, Democratic House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Sessions to resign.

A spokesperson for Sessions confirmed he met with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, however, Sessions denied the meetings were to discuss any matters pertaining to President Donald Trump's campaign. Sessions affirmed that he would recuse himself from investigations into Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 election if necessary.

Cohen accused Sessions of lying under oath during his confirmation hearings in January 2017.

“Attorney General Sessions must resign,” Congressman Cohen said. “Then-Senator Sessions, who was a surrogate for candidate Donald Trump, lied under oath during his confirmation hearing about meeting with the Russian Ambassador during the Presidential campaign. Attorney General Sessions claims to have some wiggle room, but the Attorney General must be, like Caesar’s wife, above suspicion. Wiggle room is not acceptable. Therefore, Attorney General Sessions cannot effectively do his job, which includes overseeing the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence our elections.”

