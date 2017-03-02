Loaded firearm found in carry-on bag at MEM security checkpoint

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) discovered a loaded firearm in a passenger's carry-on bag on Thursday morning.

The passenger attempted to get a loaded Smith and Wesson .380 caliber pistol through a security checkpoint around 5:30 a.m.

TSA alerted airport police officers and removed the passenger from the checkpoint area.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell said. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the fourth firearm to be located at a Memphis International Airport security checkpoint in 2017. In 2016, 36 firearms were discovered.

