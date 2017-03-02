Suspect carrying large gun robs Batesville restaurant

Surveillance photos taken during a robbery at a Batesville, Mississippi, restaurant could help officers track down the suspect.

Batesville Police Department said the restaurant was robbed on February 24 around 9 p.m. In the photo, a man with a black mask can be seen holding a rifle.

Police said the suspect entered the restaurant through the kitchen, demanded money from the cashier, and then ran off.

"It is kind of uncommon, but rifles are being used more frequently," Batesville Police Chief Jimmy McCloud said.

The robber never fired the gun, and nobody was injured in the robbery. Still, police hope sharing the pictures will help them identify and capture the robber.

"We would just like for everyone to be aware of their surroundings and if you see anything out of the way, please call us. If you see something, say something. We appreciate any sort of small tips that we can get," McCloud said.

Anyone who knows who the suspect may be is asked to call Detective Justin Maples at 662-563-2739 or 662-563-5653.

