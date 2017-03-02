Meet the residents of The Baddour Center - Scott

All this week, I've been able to share with you my experiences with The Baddour Center.

It's been a pleasure to introduce you to John and Rachael, but there's another 140 residents who live full-time at The Baddour Center.

They are adult residents, whose intellectual disabilities require care. They are helped at The Baddour Center, and without that help, their lives would be difficult.

Thanks to the staff working at the facility in Senatobia, MS, the residents are able to live with others, receive job training, and learn life skills.

Today, I would like to introduce you to Scott, a 27-year-old man who loves his life at The Baddour Center. He's a little shy, but he didn't mind telling me why he loves living there.

A few of his favorite things include "movies, music, and games." He will tell you that he is popular and he loves to sing Justin Bieber songs at The Baddour Center.

Scott participates in The Miracles Choir and, like me, is training for his turn in the spotlight during 2017's Dancing for our Stars event.

The Dancing for our Stars event, set for Saturday, March 4, is not only a chance for The Baddour Center to raise money for its non-profit efforts, it's also Scott's chance to showcase his talents.

Along with his singing career, he's also a dancer.

For more information on The Baddour Center, please visit www.baddour.org.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.