ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: TN's top 10 consumer complaints

Shady contractors, inept utility customer service and slick scam auto dealers round out the 2016 top three consumer complaint categories among Tennessee citizens, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) Division of Consumer Affairs.

"The Division of Consumer Affairs works alongside our partnering agencies to foster a positive consumer-to-business relationship in Tennessee," said TDCI Consumer Protection Director Cynthia Wiel. "Our staff is committed to quickly routing complaints so that appropriate action can be taken in cases where deceptive business practices, frauds or scams are found to be at play."

Here's how the TDCI's 2016 top ten consumer complaint categories round out:

1. Home improvements: 413 complaints

2. Utility Billing/Maintenance: 298 complaints

3. Used Motor Vehicle Sales: 265 complaints

4. Hair/Massage/Nail Salons: 253 complaints

5. Landlord/Tenant: 250 complaints

6. Timeshare/Vacation Clubs: 235 complaints

7. Health Services/Products (inaccurate billing/misquoted services): 219 complaints

8. Car Repair: 210 complaints

9. Debtor/Creditor: 192 complaints

10. Insurance (policy coverage & claims): 177 complaints

